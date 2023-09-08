BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The newest, drive through only, coffee and energy drink shop officially opened in Vestal this week.

7 Brew Coffee is a national franchise that has a new location at 100 Plaza Drive off the Parkway. 7 Brew specializes in beverages, including coffee, tea, smoothies, shakes, and its signature iced energy drinks.

As you work your way through the drive-through lane, an associate will walk up to your vehicle and take your order, you don’t wait at any pickup windows.

The local franchisee, Keli Oven says that the store already has regular customers, and the associates can keep a tab on what you order, so when you come back, you can ask for the usual.

“The culture here at 7 Brew is cultivating kindness,” Oven says. “We talk about it, it starts in the stand. It starts with our team. We have to be kind to each other, and when that happens, it automatically translates to our customers, and it’s just so easy to do. When we foster that culture and everybody holds each other accountable to that culture, the customers feel it and everybody leaves smiling.”

Tomorrow is 7 Brew’s SWAG Day. Oven says it will be a party from when they open at 5:30 up until they close at 11 p.m. Tomorrow, if you purchase a large drink, you will get your choice of a 7 Brew t-shirt for free.

There will be a DJ on site playing music, and Oven says, if you haven’t been yet, SWAG Day is the best time to try it out.