VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A national campaign is honoring a local middle school nurse for her efforts that saved a student’s life last year.

7 Brew in Vestal is recognizing Michelle Hroncich as a 7 Brew Hero.

Last year, Hroncich used several rounds of defibrillation and CPR to bring an unresponsive student back to consciousness.

As a 7 Brew Hero, Hroncich gets to pick an organization to raise funds for.

She chose Our Lady of Sorrows Food Pantry, where she and her family volunteer.

For every drink purchased at the 7 Brew in Vestal yesterday, the company donated one dollar to the food pantry.

7 Brew Hero Michelle Hroncich says “To be a hero is somebody who puts their life on the line every day. Somebody like our first responders, our veterans, our active service members. But, a year and a half ago, at the middle school, we unfortunately had a student go into cardiac arrest and fortunately, we were able to save that student. So, that’s why Chief Kintner nominated me and I feel very honored for that.”

The national campaign receives nominations from people all across the country.

Hroncich’s story and photo are being displayed at 7 Brew locations throughout the United States.