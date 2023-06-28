VESTAL,NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A new, drive through only coffee shop officially landed in Vestal this morning.

7 Brew Coffee is opening their newest store located right off of the Vestal Parkway at 100 Plaza Drive. The coffee chain opened its first stand in Rogers, Arkansas and now has over 100 locations across the country. The Vestal location is the franchise’s first store in the northeast. Having only two windows and just enough room for 20 cars, the franchise is full of flavor. 7 Brew offers seven original flavors, and over 20,000 different flavor combinations. They focus on beverages such as coffee, tea, smoothies, shakes, and its signature iced energy drinks.

The local franchisee, Keli Oven says that once she saw the efficiency of the service, she knew she had to bring it to the northeast. “Genuine relationship and friendship. It’s not just, oh how’s your day? It goes so far beyond that, it transcends that. Even one stand manager said we don’t sell coffee, we sell our hospitality and give away coffee for free. That is the focus, you can’t bottle that. That is something that is woven into the fabric of the brand and the culture.” Oven says.

Oven said there is still quite a bit of site development left to do. The storefront was lowered onto the foundation this morning by a crane. She says they are aiming for a soft opening in late August.