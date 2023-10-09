BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – It wouldn’t be the Italian Festival without homemade Italian meals.

Saint Mary’s of the Assumption Church was selling homemade desserts while Stella D’Argento Lodge 1916 was serving up meatball subs, sausage with peppers, and pasta fagioli.

The president of the lodge, Rozann Greco says that it takes at least two days of cooking to get everything ready. She says that every culture is known for a specific type of food or dish, but she says Italians do it best.

“The Polish and stuff have their kielbasa and their pierogies and stuff, but this is what we grew up on, so we’re proud of that. We’ll say, Italian is the best,” said D’Argento.

The fan favorite were the cannolis that were getting filled right in front of you.

After the parade, the crowd kept dancing to music by Rooster and the Roadhouse Horns.

Binghamton closed off Water Street for the festival, which ran until 2 o’clock.