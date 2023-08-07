BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The Children’s Home is inviting the entire community to enjoy free cake and ice cream in support of their programs.

On August 8 from 5 to 8 p.m., at the Hillcrest Campus located at 1182 Chenango Street, the home will be putting on their 64th annual Ice Cream Social. Cake and ice cream will be provided to guests free of charge and picnic food will be available for purchase. There will also be variety of free events such as horse and carriage rides, facepainting, and arts and crafts. Live entertainment will be provided by The Southerntiersmen Barbershop Quartet, FMK Karate, and The Maine Community Band, who has had a presence at the Ice Cream Social every year since it began in 1958.

The event will be held rain or shine. Those planning to attend can check in at the door for tickets. Though the event is free, donations are gladly accepted. To learn more about the event, the Children’s Home can be reached at (607)772-6904 or by email, jthompson@chowc.org.

The Children’s Home is a non-profit organization that offers more than 25 programs that help over 800 vulnerable children and families across the state with their mental and physical wellbeing.