60th annual Columbus Day Parade marches back to town

BINGHAMTON NY- A Binghamton tradition marches back through town on Monday.

The 60th annual Columbus Day Parade will be held in downtown Binghamton.

The event shines a spotlight on the local Italian Community, with an Italian Festival to follow.

Six high school bands join the Tournament of the Marching Bands this year, with local band Rooster and the Roadhouse Horns providing entertainment after the parade.

Mayor Rich David says the event highlights the diversity in Binghamton, pulling people into downtown who wouldn’t usually go there, and celebrating the hard work of the immigrants that came before us.

“Many of you have often times heard me speak about the strength of the city of Binghamton and of course the strength, one of the things that makes our city so great is it’s people and our diversity. Our diversity makes us great. And a very strong and vibrant community. Certainly the Italian community is a major component of our community,” says David.

The celebration begins at 9 with the raising of the Italian flag outside City Hall.

The parade steps off at 10 beginning on Main Street on the Westside before crossing the Court Street Bridge into downtown.

The Italian Festival runs from 9:30 until 2 on the block of Water Street beside Boscov’s..

The weather is expected to be good.