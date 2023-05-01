BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A 60-year-old Binghamton man is headed to prison after pleading guilty to felony Attempted Burglary in Broome County Court.

In October of 2022, Oliver Morrison pried open a door at 93 State Street in Binghamton with a screw driver and stole money from inside.

A witness called police and Morrison was identified through surveillance video.

He has a prior attempted burglary conviction from 2017 and was sentenced to 1½ to 3 years in New York State prison.

“The hard-working taxpayers of Broome County work hard for their money. Individuals like Mr. Morrison who steal property will suffer the consequences of their actions,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.