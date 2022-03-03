SIDNEY, NY – The Sidney community is mourning the loss of a little girl who lost her battle with cancer this week.



6 year-old Trinity O’Connor passed away on Tuesday.



She was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in 2018 at the age of 2 and faced her illness with strength and optimism.



Last month, a GoFundMe page raised over $18,000 to help Trinity check items off her bucket list when her prognosis took a turn for the worse.



That included a trip to Florida that the family recently returned from.



Tonight from 3 to 9, Gavin’s restaurant in Sidney is holding a fundraiser at Awestruck Ciders with all proceeds helping to cover funeral expenses.



Calling hours are scheduled from 2 to 5 tomorrow at C-H Landers Funeral Home in Sidney.



Her family asks that people wear bright colors in honor of Trinity.

Then on Saturday, a Warrior Send-Off procession will travel Main Street, West Main Street and Delaware Avenue starting at 8:45 A-M.