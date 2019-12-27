6 new Eagle Scouts join the ranks after graduating from boy scouts

Boy Scout Troop 5 held a ceremony at Fairview United Methodist Church last Wednesday



Angelo Garufi, Adam Deuel, Ethan Topencik, Quinn Diehl, Nathaniel Allen and Gabe Rogers all graduated to Eagle Scouts.



Troop members gave speeches, lit their respective candle, and took their place by the side of the stage.



Boy Scout Troop 5 Scoutmaster John Diehl says in spending 15 years with these specific young men, he’s watched them become serious leaders of the community for the future.

Boy Scout Troop 5 Scoutmaster John Diehl says, “I’m proud of them. It gives them a leg up in the world. It helps them do things. You get them out of the house, away from video games, away from TVs, learn life skills, learn leadership skills. We’re making better leaders for tomorrow.”

Diehl is the father of Quinn, one of the graduates.



Throughout their time together, the troop has toured the world, most notably visiting the Bahamas together.