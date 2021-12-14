BINGHAMTON, NY – New York State has announced the third round of pandemic recovery funding for non-profit arts and culture organizations.

Locally, 6 groups are receiving funding.

They are the Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra, Broome County Arts Council, Discovery Center, Goodwill Theater, Roberson Museum and Science Center and Tri-Cities Opera.

The grants range from $10,000 to $59,000.

In total, New York has dispersed more than 80 million dollars statewide to help arts organizations recover lost revenue from the pandemic.