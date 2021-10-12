5th Annual Young Professional Summit

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Visions Federal Credit Union and Y-P Alliance to host 5th annual Young Professional conference.

This YP Summit event is for young professionals looking to grow and develop themselves and their careers.

It’s a full day conference with multiple speakers, breakout sessions and interactive activities.

In lieu of the pandemic, the Chamber also added a virtual track for this year

Aisha Jasper, Community Development Manager for Visions Federal Credit Union says this is a great experience.

“For young professionals to come and educate themselves, to network, and to really be apart of something larger than themselves,” says Jasper.

President and CEO of the Chamber, Stacey Duncan says if she has any advice for young professionals it would be to get involved with the Chamber.

The event is taking place this Thursday from 8:30 to 3:30 at the Holiday Inn Binghamton.

Anyone interested can sign up for either the full day, half day, or virtual track.

To register; visit, GreaterBinghamtonChamber.com/YPSummit.