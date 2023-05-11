BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A free, community event honoring the late Binghamton Patriot, Noah Farrelly will take place the first Sunday in June.

Noah Farrelly graduated from Binghamton High School in 2018.

During his freshman year of college at Stony Brook University, where he ran cross country, he was struck and killed by a vehicle while out on a run.

This marks the 5th annual Noah Farrelly Run and Southside Field Days at MacArthur Park.

There will be 10K and 5K races, a kids fun run, kickball tournament, basket raffles, concessions and more.

Noah’s mother, Bridgette Farrelly says that all of the proceeds go towards funding scholarships in his name, a Section IV runner safety program, and sneaker donations.

Mother of Noah Farrelly, Bridgette Farrelly says, “We knew, very quickly, to get through that awful loss, that we were going to have to find a way to make some good come out of the tragedy. So, we decided to get right to work. We started a foundation.”

Farrelly’s Feet donates new sneakers to students at all seven of Binghamton City School District’s elementary schools.

As of today, Farrelly’s Feet reached the milestone of donating over 1,000 pairs of running shoes.

Registration and more information can be found on NoahFarrellyRun.org.