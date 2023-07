BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Break out your best cloak and doublet and get ready to celebrate the 5th annual ‘Much Ado in the Garden.’

Taking place on July 16th at Cutler Botanic Garden, the English Renaissance inspired festival pays tribute to the era that brought us Shakespeare and da Vinci. Guests will be able to enjoy music, costumes, vendors, and more as they celebrate the history of the 14th century.

This event is child friendly and free to all who attend.