5th annual Haudenosaunee Festival returns to Vestal

VESTAL, NY – A local festival is inviting you to connect with people who lived in this area before European settlers arrived.

The 5th annual Haudenosaunee Festival will take place at the Vestal Rail Trail on Saturday.

A number of speakers will touch on the governing practices of the Haudenosaunee people, a confederacy of several Native American nations.

There will also be traditional food and music.

Director of the Vestal Museum, Cherese Rosales, says she’s proud of the festival.

While she is not Native American, she says there’s a lot to be learned from their culture.

“I find the culture to be so wise. And there’s so much to learn from the people that have been here. When I first became Director of the Vestal Museum my question was, ‘How did Vestal start? What was here originally?’ I looked at the river and thought, ‘This river is really why people got here,'” says Rosales.

The festival takes place from noon to 5 on Saturday, by the Coal House on the Rail Trail.

Rosales adds this is a great opportunity for students, as the Haudenosaunee are part of the elementary curriculum.