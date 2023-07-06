BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Binghamton’s Recreation Park is gearing up to host its 5th annual music festival in honor of Harper Stantz.

The day of music takes place on July 9 from 1 to 9 p.m. and features a lineup full of local favorites. From a Grateful Dead tribute band to rock, funk, bluegrass, and soul, there will be something for everyone to enjoy. Performances are set to happen on the Rod Serling Band Stage and are free for all who attend.

Harper Stantz was a 16-year-old girl who was tragically stuck by a drugged driver in March of 2019. She was an avid lover of the Rec Park Music Festival, which ran for 22 years before being named in her honor, and was often seen dancing with her family in the front row.

Guests are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs, blankets, and picnic baskets. The park will be open so families can run around, play on the playground, and swim in the pool while they enjoy the festival. Food and vendors will also be available at the event.