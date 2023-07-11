CONKLIN, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A local summer tradition is back for its 52nd year.

The Conklin Fair returns to the Floyd L. Maines Community Center and Fair Grounds this weekend and is inviting the community to come celebrate the season. From July 13 to July 15, guests will be able to enjoy a variety of food vendors, live music, games, rides, and more.

The fair kicks off on Thursday with ‘First Responders Night.’ The Juice Blenders, Binghamton High School’s steel drum band, will take the stage at 5 p.m. before opening ceremonies. Following that will be a performance from local 70s and 80s rock band, 5th Gear.

Other musical acts scheduled for the weekend include Paul Noyd, Short Change, and the Yada Yadas.

A day full of entertainment is planned for Saturday. Guests will be able to participate in a live karaoke contest, an ice cream eating contest, and the fair’s annual cupcake contest. Guests will also be able to enjoy a live radiobroadcast from Magic 101.7 and a drone exhibition at the dog park. Closing out the weekend will be fireworks show from American Fireworks at 10 p.m.

The fair is also offering an unlimited ride special for $30, allowing those with wristbands to enjoy a day full of amusement rides, games, and more.

For more information and a full schedule of events, check out conklinfair.com.