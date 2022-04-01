MARATHON, NY – Preparation and set-up has begun for the return of the CNY Maple Festival.

After doing a drive through ’49 and holding’ festival last year due to the pandemic, it’s back to in person this weekend.

The 50th will officially be celebrated in Marathon.

Co-Chair of the festival, Josh Ensign says there will be a lot going on this weekend.

The event begins tomorrow at 9 am starting with the 24th annual pancake eating contest at the high school.

Ensign says the festival has changed a lot over the years and he’s happy it’s back to being in-person.

“Everybody’s really excited, ready to get back at it, especially for the 50th year. It’s the first big event of the year so hopefully we see a lot of people,” says Ensign.

The festival will also have live entertainment, the Sugar Shack will be open, a craft show, 50th annual Maple Tree Planting, a parade, and much more.

It’s will be all day tomorrow and Sunday.

The parade is taking place tomorrow begining at 1 pm.

Ensign hopes people come out and have a good time.