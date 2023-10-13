ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – NYSEG is getting a rate increase, but not the one they originally wanted.

The New York State Public Service Commission met today to discuss NYSEG’s proposal to increase electric and gas delivery prices over the next three years in our region.

The Commission voted to allow a total amount of $217 million in increases for NYSEG over the next three years, around 50% of the hike originally proposed.

This decision comes following NYSEG’s original proposal last year for a bigger increase in one year, which was rejected.

Numerous politicians and activists had called on the PSC to reject NYSEG’s rate hike request altogether, citing the strain on low-income customers and the utility’s poor track record of customer service.

NYSEG says it needs more money to strengthen storm resiliency, fix aging infrastructure, meet clean energy goals and increase assistance to vulnerable customers.