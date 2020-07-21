5 Mile Point Speedway to host drive-in movies

KIRKWOOD, NY – A local racetrack is looking for ways to keep its fans engaged during the pandemic shutdown.

5 Mile Point Speedway in Kirkwood will have a drive-in movie each Wednesday for at least the next 3 weeks.

The track will put up a 55-foot wide inflatable screen at the back of its garage area, and anywhere from 50 to 100 cars are estimated to be able to attend.

It will also host an event next Monday in memory of one of the track’s most successful drivers, Mike Colsten.

The Mike Colsten Remembered 51 had been postponed from April, and is available to watch from home.

“He always was an upbeat individual. He won 2 modified championships after the time he was diagnosed. He was somebody that always believed and was optimistic and caring for others, so I think his attitude alone helped him so much in his battle throughout that time,” says 5 Mile Point Speedway Owner Andrew Harpell.

The first of the Wednesday drive-in films will be Toy Story 4, the latest chapter in the popular Disney Pixar series.

Prices are $10 per person or $25 per car load.

Motor Homes are also welcome for $50.

The Mike Colsten Remembered 51 will be this Monday, and you can catch all the action at DirtTrackDigest.TV for $19.99.