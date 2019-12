5 key things you should know about impeachment

(WPRI) — It’s a momentous week on Capitol Hill, with the U.S. House of Representatives voting Wednesday to impeach a president for only the third time in American history.

President Trump faced articles of impeachment related to his conduct in connection with Ukraine, one charging him with abuse of power and another charging him with obstruction of Congress.

In the above video, WPRI 12 politics editor Ted Nesi breaks down the basics on the impeachment process, what to expect next and how often this has happened since the Constitution was ratified.

