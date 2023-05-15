BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sunday, May 14 marks one year since the tragic Tops mass shooting that took the lives of 10 people and injured three others.

Remembering the victims

News 4 team coverage

-The Buffalo Community Fridge reallocated more than $100,000 after 5/14 and continues to fight hunger.

–Zaire Goodman, who survived the shooting, and his mother Zeneta Everhart have begun a book club to help fight racism and open young reader’s minds on diversity and inclusion.

-Following the shooting, several local businesses stepped up to help those in need and honor the victims.

Moment of remembrance

Thousands gathered outside of the Tops on Jefferson on Sunday for a solemn ceremony marking the one year mark of the shooting. The 30 minute ceremony ended with a moment of silence led by Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and a prayer from Buffalo Rev. Rachelle Robinson, who said “love will always win, and here we stand as Buffalonians to prove it.”

Church bells rang out at 2:28 p.m., the exact time the shooting began one year ago.

“Hate did not win on that day, the white supremacy did not win on that day, racism did not win on that day. The people of Buffalo said that love will come out and be the winner on this day,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. “This is not just, put up a memorial and walk away. We’re committed to helping you rise up once again.”

Community reaction

Residents said that Sunday was a somber day, but the city has to move forward together in order to both heal and make change.

“If we want to be one city, then we have to act as one city,” Buffalo Poet Laureate Jillian Hanesworth said. “This happened in Buffalo, but it didn’t happen to Buffalo. We have to be honest about that so we can move forward together.”

Lenny Lane, the President of Buffalo F.A.T.H.E.R.S. mobilized his organization to give out food to residents who need it.

“It’s been a bunch of emotions running through me of not knowing how I’m feeling right now,” he said. “Because of that, I’ve been putting food pantries like this together all across the community.”

All of this is in an effort to make change on Buffalo’s east side.

“Hopefully, some day in society, we’ll reach a place where there is no segregation, there is no hate. There’s only love, but we’re not there yet,” Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said.

What is the latest on Payton Gendron’s court case?

Payton Gendron, the Tops mass shooter, was sentenced to 11 life sentences on state charges in February.

He is currently waiting to be sentenced in the federal case against him, where he faces the death penalty. He was indicted on 27 federal charges in July 2022.