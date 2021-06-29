4th of July events in and around Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, NY – The 4th of July is coming up quickly, and the Binghamton area is ready to celebrate after a year off.

Here are some events happening:

4th of July Extravaganza at Highland Park

Arts and crafts

Chicken barbecue,

The Zoomobile

Fireworks display

Live entertainment including the Maine Community Band, The Scott Freeman Band, Remnant and Two Dollar Pistol.

More information linked here.

July 4th Celebration in Montrose, PA (takes place on the 5th of July)

Pancake breakfast,

Food trucks

Chicken barbecue,

Arts and crafts

Parade

Fireworks will take place on July 4th

More information linked here.

4th of July Fireworks at Ives Run (2nd of July)

Starting at 9 p.m. Admission for the fireworks at Ives Run is free but donations are appreciated. Guests can watch at 710 Ives Run Lane in Tioga.

Sayre Fireworks (3rd of July)

July 3 at 9:30 p.m. in downtown Sayre with music from 95.3 FM The Bridge. Donations for the fireworks can be dropped off at Sayre Borough Hall at 110 W. Packer Ave.

Family Fun Night at the Dick’s Sporting Good’s Open (4th of July)

“The Sandlot” playing on Jumbotron, concessions, fireworks display, gates open at 7:30

Event is free

German Club’s Breakfast in the Woods (4th of July)