APALACHIN, NY – In honor of his twin brother, this local Apalachin Elementary student raised over $1,000 for the Kids Heart Challenge.

The American Heart Association’s Kids Heart Challenge in-school program aims to support students physical and mental health.

4th grader Lucas Jones raised approximately$1,220 in honor of his brother, Jacob, who passed away shortly after birth due to heart complications.

To raise that money, Lucas made some videos asking for donations in memory of Jacob, doing what he can to keep his brother’s memory alive.

“We’re only $207 away and can you help me raise that much money for my brother Jacob,” says Lucas.

His classmates also wore stickers with Jacob’s name on them to show their support.

Back in 2018, Lucas’ older brother Kaiden, raised $1,000 as well in honor of Jacob.

Communications Director for the American Heart Association, Kristy Smorol says that even at a young age, these kids are learning the impact of heart disease.

“We hear stories like this, far too often but it’s so great to see the support that Lucas received and what this school has done to make a difference. Even at a young age, to see that these kids know that what they are doing is so important, that’s what really got to me in this story,” says Smorol.

Smorol adds that over the years, Apalachin Elementary has raised over $150,000.

This year, the 4th and 5th graders raised over $11,000.

Lucas adds that seeing how much money he raised and the support from his classmates made him feel good.