BINGHAMTON, NY- U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado is bringing back the “Valentines for Veterans” program for the 4th year.

Delgado invites residents to mail Valentines cards in an unsealed envelop to his Kingston office.

His office is at 256 Clinton Ave, Kingston, NY 12401.

Cards are being accepted now until February 11th.

From there, they will be distributed to local Veterans.

“I am so grateful for our upstate veterans and delivering these heartfelt messages is a small way to show my appreciation…” says Delgado in a statement.

Anyone with questions is asked to call 845-443-2930.

For Delgado’s video announcement, click here.