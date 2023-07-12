DEPOSIT, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Sharpen your axes and dust off your flannels, the annual Deposit Lumberjack Festival is back this weekend.

During this three-day event, guests will be able to enjoy carnival rides, food vendors, a parade, live music, and a variety of community traditions. Admission is free.

Lumberjack competitions will be held to commemorate the festival. Guests can also participate in the annual Cornhole tournament, take a boat ride down the Delaware River, experience a pony ride, sing karaoke, and more.

The festival will end on Sunday with a firework show.

The Deposit Lumberjack Festival Inc. is a non-profit organization founded to help support the local businesses and organizations of Deposit.

For more information visit Deposit Lumberjack Festival Inc. on Facebook.