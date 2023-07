GREENE, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The 46th annual Greater Greene Arts and Crafts Festival is back.

Presented by the Greene Lins Club, the event will take place on July 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Downtown Greene.

Parking and admission to the festival are free. Those in attendance will also receive discounts at local eateries.

All proceeds support Greene Lions Club community projects.