434 Greenway construction underway on Vestal Parkway

VESTAL, NY – Construction on a new pedestrian and bicycle pathway is now underway along the Vestal Parkway.

Construction crews were working last week on clearing out trees in front of the B-U Innovative Technologies Complex on the south side of Route 434.

This led to a closure of the right lane heading east on the parkway.

The project will see a 2 and a half mile path for walkers, runners, and cyclists that connects from Pennsylvania Avenue in Binghamton to Murray Hill Road in Vestal.

This trail will connect to the existing Greenway in Binghamton and allow non-motorists to easily access downtown Binghamton.

The 22-million dollar project is anticipated to be completed in the spring of 2023.