42% of New Yorkers approve of Governor Hochul, according to a Siena College poll

NEW YORK – 42 percent of polled New Yorkers like new New York Governor Kathy Hochul while nearly the same number have yet to form an opinion of her.

According to a Siena College Poll released today, 42 percent view Hochul favorably, 17 percent unfavorable and 41 percent were undecided.

Meanwhile, former Governor Andrew Cuomo leaves office at his lowest favorability rating since becoming Governor.

34 percent liked him, 55 percent disliked him and 11 percent did not express an opinion.

Siena found broad support for COVID-related mandates.

Respondents supported employers instituting vaccine requirements for their workers 65 to 31 percent.

And they support mask mandates in schools by 78 to 18 percent.