OWEGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A 41-year-old tradition continues its legacy this weekend.

Owego’s annual Strawberry Festival runs Thursday through Saturday.

The Tioga Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting outside of the Town Hall this morning.

Festivities begin tomorrow evening at 5 p.m. at Hickories Park in Owego with the Rock-n-Run event featuring live music, food and drink vendors, a Kids Fun Run, Simple Form Pilates and then the 5k run and walk at 6.

The President of the Historic Owego Marketplace, Mandy Neira says they added a day to the festivities as a way to ease into the weekend.

Neira says, “Owego Strawberry Fest is the culmination of everything that Owego is about. Its about community, its about having a great time, its about coming together. And we’ve done, this little, little tiny village, has done an amazing job of doing that and bringing people together.”

On Friday a block party will start at 5 with fireworks display to cap off the night around 10.

The Saturday morning parade will start at 9:30 and include entertainment such as Star Wars characters, buskers, magicians and more.

The event concludes at 5p.m. in downtown Owego.

To find all the information you need to know about the festival, visit Owego.org