TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Excitement is building for the return of a full-scale celebration of early childhood.

The Children’s Fair at SUNY Broome is returning for the 40th time this Sunday.

The event takes over the Student Center on campus with entertainment, food and fun activities in both gyms, the cafeteria and lobby.

Highlights include Chenango Gymnastics, Soccer Shots, Irish dancers and a large number of interactive games.

Plus, with funding from Broome County’s Books for Babies program, the school’s Literacy Legacy Project is providing a free book to each child in attendance, either “Up, Up, Up” or “We All Go Traveling By.”

Lisa Strahley is Chair of the Teacher Education and Early Childhood Department at SUNY Broome.

She says the Children’s Fair is geared toward kids age 8 and under.

“There’s so much energy the day of the fair. All of the activities are developmentally appropriate so kids can just be in their prime element. Families get to see each other and what a happy family event it is for children.”

The event runs from noon to 4 on Sunday.

It’s free to get in and Strahley says food is sold at reasonable prices.

Other highlights include musicians Cal Walker and John Simon singing the featured books, nature walks and large county trucks outside and raffle baskets to support the campus childcare center.

Attendees are encourages to bring a donation for CHOW.