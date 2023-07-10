ROXBURY, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Hempire, a Delaware County dispensary, has been shut down by the New York State Police and the Cannabis Management Enforcement Division.

The business, which opened in 2019, was found to be operating without a license to legally sell hemp or cannabis. Upon inspection, $40,000 worth of product was seized from the store by the Office of Cannabis Managment. Hempire was issued a Notice of Violation and Cease Order, halting any future sales.

“We are taking a zero-tolerance approach to illegal cannabis operations. Any attempt by these organizations to operate illegally or to sell illegal products is a violation of the law and unacceptable. We will continue to assist the State with their operations, as well as conduct our own investigations to ensure full compliance with the law” said Sheriff DuMond on the closure of the store.

Since June 7, inspections have been conducted on unlicensed cannabis retail stores throughout New York State. Businesses found in violation are required to appear in court where punishment will be determined. The illicit products seized from businesses so far total up to an estimated street value of $11,000,000.