OWEGO, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) An Apalachin man has been arrested on felony drug charges after police seized over $4,000 worth of Fentanyl.

Bienvenido Aponte, 33, was arrested in the Town of Owego following a joint operation by Broome and Tioga counties. A narcotics search warrant was issued to a Pennsylvania Avenue residence by the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force and the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office. Aponte was targeted in the investigation.

During the search, 43.2 grams of Fentanyl was found. Police also recovered $4,831 and multiple drug paraphernalia materials. Aponte was arrested and charged with two counts of felony Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and three counts of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree.

According to the United States Drug Enforcment Administration, as little as two milligrams of Fentanyl can be fatal, depending on the size of the user. The amount Aponte had in possession equates to as many as 21,000 fatal overdoses.

He was arraigned in Tioga County before being transferred to Delaware County on a separate arrest warrant.