HANCOCK, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Environmental Conservation Police were rattled by their latest discovery in Delaware County.

On July 17, ECO Osborne responded to a complaint of a large snake at a cell tower in the Town of Hancock. A group of utility workers, who were conducting maintenance on the tower, discovered a 40-inch rattlesnake inside the door of one of the electrical boxes and called for help. Officer Osborne, a member of the DEC’s Division of Law Enforcement Wildlife Response Team, used a pair of snake tongs to safely remove the rattlesnake and returned him to the wild. Timber rattlesnakes are rarely seen, but are venomous pit vipers who are native to New York. They are considered a threatened species and are protected by law.