CONKLIN, NY – A serious crash in Conklin last Friday is now fatal.

The crash was between a 2008 Dodge Charger and a 2014 Chevy Silverado.

Those in the Charger all had serious injuries, including 4 year-old Kaylynn Mendez of Binghamton who suffered brain damage.

Mendez was taken to Wilson Hospital following the crash, and was taken off life support on Wednesday.

The other victims of the crash remain in the hospital.

They are:

36 year-old Michael McDonald of Conklin

13 year-old Zoe Grems of Conklin

28 year-old Victoria Wilcox of Conklin

14 year-old Keaton McDonald of Conklin

The other driver, 53 year-old Christopher Davidson of Owego, sustained no injuries and had no passengers.