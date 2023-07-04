ENDWELL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Long before all of the barbecues were fired up today, some 4th of July revelers were getting their exercise in this morning.

Visions Federal Credit Union hosted its 5th annual “4 on the 4th” road race beginning at 8 a.m.

The 4 mile course begins and ends at Visions headquarters on Country Club Road in Endwell and runs through Highland Park and the suburban neighborhoods that surround the credit union.

Runners often deck themselves out in patriotic themes with some carrying American flags and a prize given to the best dressed.

Race Director Kristina Albrecht says the family-friendly event is a great way to get the holiday started.

“Our hope is that it becomes more like a Turkey Trot for families. It’s something to do every year. They can come out and enjoy it and then go out in Endwell and enjoy the chicken barbecue that’s going on, the fireworks at Highland Park, really just start their day here with us,” she said.

This year, the race had its largest participation ever, nearly 5 thousand runners and walkers.

After the race, there’s a village with snacks, a deejay and a complimentary beer or mimosa for participants courtesy of Social on State.

Visions also chose Endwell area first responders as charity partners this year.

The credit union gave 25 hundred dollars each to Union Volunteer Emergency Squad, the O.L. Davis Fire Company and the Endicott Auxiliary Police, plus all 3 organizations split the additional 25 hundred raised at the event.