4 New Yorkers put in isolation while being tested for novel coronavirus

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND – JANUARY 24: Tourists wear face masks as they visit Edinburgh Castle on January 24, 2020 in Edinburgh, Scotland. It has been confirmed that 14 people in Scotland with symptoms have tested negative for the coronavirus, which has killed at least 26 people in China. A daily incident management team has been created by the Scottish government to monitor the developing situation. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — State Department of Health officials say four people in New York are under investigation for novel coronavirus, and that they are being isolated while their cases are being tested at the CDC.

Officials say one of these cases has been proven negative while the other three are still pending.

Although authorities say the risk for New York is currently low, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is still calling for increased vigilance to ensure protections against the virus.

“As we learn about the first confirmed cases of this novel coronavirus in the United States and potentially in New York, I want to assure New Yorkers that we are prepared,” Cuomo said in a press release. “We are undertaking a wide-reaching and rigorous effort with all stakeholders, including healthcare providers, airports and federal health officials, to put in place the appropriate precautions to keep New Yorkers safe. The symptoms of this virus are very similar to a common cold, if you are concerned that you might be ill, please follow our guidance to protect yourself and others.”

There’s been an outbreak of a novel coronavirus in China, and two confirmed cases in the United States — one in Chicago and one in Washington state.

“This virus is being carefully monitored at federal, state and city levels to ensure the public’s health and safety, and while awareness is important, the current risk to New Yorkers is low,” said New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker. “People who have traveled abroad recently and have symptoms that mimic the flu should see their doctor. We are working closely with the Centers for Disease Control to receive daily updates and stand ready to assist.”

Symptoms of the novel coronavirus may include:

Runny nose

Headache

Cough

Sore throat

Fever

A general feeling of being unwell.

CDC officials recommend that people avoid all nonessential travel to Wuhan, China. Additionally, health department officials say certain everyday proactive measures can help stop the spread of the virus, including: