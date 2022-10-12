ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The 4-H UNITY chapter at Union-Endicott High School is once again spreading awareness about opportunities in our area.

UNITY, which stands for Urban Neighborhood Improvement Through Youth, held a UNITY STEAMs Ahead event with hands-on activities for families at West Endicott Park during the Columbus Day holiday.

Students reached out to more than a half dozen local organizations and businesses to offer information, demonstrations and experiments related to science, engineering, the environment, arts agriculture and math.

Each family received a passport that they filled in with stickers from the activities in order to receive a prize.

UNITY Member DeAna Lopez says, “Putting this at a park setting and bringing families out to really understand the backgrounds of science and their kids learning with them, is just really cool.”

Another member, Emily Miller, says, “It gets them more involved with different things. And I think it helps to open up their minds to different things that they might not think about in their everyday life.”

Joining Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County was the Endicott Police bomb squad, BAE, Phelps Mansion Museum, Girl Scouts, the SUNY Broome Engineering Department and more.

UNITY previously held a showcase focused on local mental health services.

Lopez says the group meets weekly to discuss and plan projects to support their community.