4-H kids learn hands-on farming at Broome County Fair

WHITNEY POINT, N.Y. – Our latest edition of the Food and Farm Showcase in partnership with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County takes a look at some young farmers.

The Broome County Fair underway in Whitney Point features several 4-H buildings displaying animals raised by local kids.

That includes horses, dairy cows, beef cattle, pigs, sheep, goats, chickens, turkeys and geese.

The 4-H club members take personal responsibility for the care of the animals and even treat it as a business.

Cornell Cooperative Extension Educator Brian Aukema says the kids take great pride in what they’ve accomplished.

“They love to show people their animals, talk about their animals, talk about the projects that they’ve done, what they’ve learned. If you want to come, feel and touch their animals, they’d love to have it and teach you about these animals,” he says.

8-year-old Zhora Stickel of Berkshire brought her turkey and a sheep.

11-year-old Brycen Aukema of Castle Creek is displaying sheep, cows and a turkey.

And 16-year-old Kyler Meisner of Harpursville is showing off a variety of dairy cows.

“It feels like all the work that you’ve put in for a year or two, has paid off quite a bit.”

“I like to show my animals because I like to show people how much I appreciate having animals in my life.”

“You have to breed them and find the genetics you want in your herd in order to bring them into a show-quality setting. The after that, you feed them, take care of them all year. Make sure they’re safe, they’re warm, comfortable all year long.”

The kids will sell their livestock at auction tomorrow evening at 7.

Meat animals will then be processed before being given to the purchaser for storage in their freezer.

All the proceeds go to the 4-H’ers to use to start breeding their next round of animals.



The Broome County Fair wraps up on Sunday evening.