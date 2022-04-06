CORTLANDVILLE, NY – About a month ago, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office was attempting to locate at least two men in conjunction with an armed robbery.

On March 4th, around 1 AM, officers responded to the robbery at the Top Ten Smoke Shop in Cortlandville, in which suspects entered the store, threatened the employees with weapons and then left in a four door silver sedan with the stolen money.

Between the 5th and 7th of March, officers were able to arrest two adults and a juvenile in connection to the robbery, though through multiple leads police believed there was a fourth subject who had left the state.

Police were able to locate this suspect, 18 year old Sky Volckhausen of Ithaca, on March 23 in the state of Washington.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Volckhausen was returned to Cortland County were he was taken into custody pending arraignment.