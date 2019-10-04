37th annual CHOW Hunger Walk to take place Sunday

BINGHAMTON N.Y -The annual CHOW Hunger Walk hopes to raise 40 thousand dollars for food insecurity.

The organization feeds about 3 thousand people each month through its food pantries, distributing 4 meals per dollar.

CHOW Executive Director Jack Seman says that 1 in 7 adults in Broome County and 1 in 4 children suffer from lack of food.

Seamen says CHOW’s mission is more than just feeding people.

“It allows us to provide job training programs to people in Broome County, to provide 2.4 million pounds of food to people who are food insecure in Broome County. And really just allows us to help the community. You know I’ve often said that CHOW is just a tool the community uses to help itself. And the hunger walk is just a yearly example of how true that is,” says Semen.

The walk is this Sunday at Otsiningo Park, with registration at 1 and the walk at 2, rain or shine.

Admission is 50 dollars per person, plus a non perishable food item.

Pets are welcome and encouraged.