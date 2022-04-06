ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the availability of up to $34 million in federal funding to reduce energy costs for low-income homeowners and renters. Awards provided by the state’s Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) will help improve energy efficiency for over 1,000 homes.

This funding supports income-eligible renters and homeowners to become more energy-efficient and climate-friendly. Awards administered by New York State Homes and Community Renewal, through the stimulus program will help reduce harmful building emissions of electrification and electrification-ready homes, for upgrades to lower energy costs and improve the health outcomes for New Yorkers.

Additional federal funding was provided by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, to states to support heat and energy conservation programs. Using the existing network of the WAP, 31 awards have been granted to sub-contractors of nonprofit community development organizations and local municipalities for project scope to improve energy efficiency, while decreasing carbon emissions.

The potential scope of work through the Weatherization Stimulus Program includes:

Cold climate heat pump installation.

Electrification readiness (e.g. improvements to electrical service).

Ventilation cleaning, sealing and balancing.

Health and safety building repairs and improvements.

Building envelope improvements including enhanced insulation and air sealing.

A portion of the funds will also be used to train and enhance existing sub-contractors to deliver these services for the future, to support the Governor’s goals of investing in and developing New York State’s workforce for climate-friendly activities. The electrification-ready homes will help meet the State’s carbon reduction set by the New York State Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, which requires an 85% reduction of greenhouse gas emissions from 1990 levels by 2050.