BINGHAMTON, NY – A man is dead following a crash in Kirkwood.

New York State Police say 30 year-old Eric Marks of Conklin has passed away after a one vehicle crash on Thursday.

Marks was traveling on State Route 11 at around 10:15 AM when the incident occured.

Police say Marks seemed to have left the roadway and hit a culvert. The car then went into a ditch and struck a tree before coming to rest in the ditch.