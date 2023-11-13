NICHOLS, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Tioga Downs Casino Resort is continuing to mourn the unimaginable loss of 30 racehorses.

Tioga Downs announced on Monday the over two dozen horses killed in a devastating arson fire on November 9 were laid to rest in a private burial.

The horses were honored with a simple service, and with approval from authorities, they were buried together adjacent to the barn where the fire occurred.

The racetrack is currently working on a dedicated memorial that will stand as a lasting tribute to the horses’ impact on the harness racing community.

In the early morning hours of November 9, a massive barn fire was reported at Tioga Downs. New York State Police announced later that afternoon that a preliminary investigation revealed the fire was an act of arson. 32-year-old Boyd Fenton of Athens, PA was arrested shortly after. Police say he entered the barn at the casino complex and intentionally set the fire, resulting in the death of the horses and causing thousands of dollars in damages. He is facing several felony charges. The investigation is ongoing.