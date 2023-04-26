VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Three Vestal High School Odyssey of the Mind teams are heading to Michigan State University next month for the OM World Finals.

The teams finished top-3 in three different problem solving categories at the New York State OM Championship that was held on April 15th at the New York State Fairgrounds.

That was enough for them to qualify.

One team took 1st place in Division III, Problem 1:

Clark Donacik, Brendan Horn, Alexander Jiao, Leah Jones, and Jaelynn Wiggins, coached by Jeff Donacik and Jeff Horn.

Another team took 1st place in Division 111, Problem 2:

Abeera Chaudhri, Nabeeha Chaudhri, Amina Haq, Megan Jones and Ella McIntyre, coached by Sumeeta Chaudhri.

A third team took 3rd Place in Problem 3 (Classics…The Walls of Troy):

Aamna Bhatti, Kayanaat Kaur, Gavin Kretzmer, Manya Kukkar, Aiden Nemecek, Illa Ontaneda, and Francesca Vallone, coached by Mike Willis.

The World Finals will take place on May 24th through May 27th. Good luck!