2nd Heaven Bubble Tea opens on Binghamton University campus

BINGHAMTON, NY – A recent Binghamton University graduate took what he learned from his time at B-U and just became a business owner.

Leighton Blackwood graduated this past May with a degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Marketing.

Being from New York City, he saw bubble tea shops everywhere, but that’s difficult to find in Binghamton.

During his sophomore year he had the idea of creating a bubble tea store, and being apart of the Kauffman Southern Tier Incubator, he got a lot of advice and resources.

Blackwood says he can’t believe he was able to bring his dream to life especially at his alma mater.

“This is a dream I’ve wanted to accomplish since middle school really so, to see this here now, at my age is really great and there’s a lot more work to be done but I’m really happy to be here,” says Blackwood.

A month ago, 2nd Heaven opened up right on campus in the New Union building, offering bubble tea and other tea based products.

Jim Ruoff the District Manager of B-U Dining Services says opening day there was a line out of the door and it’s been nothing but positive feedback since.

Blackwood says he’s looking to expand and add more to the menu in the future.

2nd Heaven is open weekdays from 12 to 8 and 2 to 8 on the weekends.

Sodexo is the food service provider for Binghamton University.