BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Join community members and business leaders at the 2nd Annual Black Excellence Awards this Friday, June 16th at the DoubleTree by Hilton, doors open at 6:00 PM.

The 2nd Annual Black Excellence Awards will celebrate creativity, innovation and outstanding leadership in the Black community. The committee will honor this year’s awardees for their exceptional contributions in various trades and industries. This award ceremony and dinner will kick off Juneteenth weekend’s celebration of Black culture.

For more information on the event, visit https://bingblackexcellence.com