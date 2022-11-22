BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Students Against Destructive Decisions, or SADD, at Binghamton High School held their annual holiday event to spread awareness of dangerous driving.

This was the 29th year of the SADD tree lighting outside of the High School.

The tradition began in response to the late Katie Titus who died in 1996 in a distracted driving-related car crash.

The tree is covered with white bulbs, and for every accident related to drunk or distracted driving during the holiday season, a light is turned red.

There has never been a red light on the tree in all of the years of this tradition.

11th Grader at Binghamton Kayla Pelton says, “Especially with COVID, mental health and just people’s health overall has just absolutely crashed into the ground, and it’s been awful, but please understand that there are resources other than substances that can help you. Even with insurance, no insurance, no problem, and I just want to say, please remember you are not alone, please try to look towards other things besides substances and just stay safe driving.”

The school’s Davidge Choir joined in the ceremony and sang several holiday tunes.

And several students spoke about what it means to be a Binghamton Patriot, and the qualities to uphold.