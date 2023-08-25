BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – (WIVT/WBGH) A Binghamton man was arrested on Wednesday following the execution of a narcotics search warrant at his residence.

The Vestal Police Department announced that Leeandrew McGhee, 47, was arrested and charged with four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree; all class B felonies and two counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree; all class A misdemeanors.

On August 24, investigators executed a search warrant at 28 Wilson Street. During the search, they found 17 grams of crack cocaine and 29 grams of fentanyl as well as paraphernalia for the purpose of manufacturing, selling, or packaging drugs.

McGhee was arraigned and released.

The investigation was conducted by members of the Vestal Police Narcotics Division and the

NYSP Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team. The Search Warrant was executed with the assistance of members of the Binghamton Police K9 assigned to the Broome County Special Investigations Unit, NYSP Community Stabilization Unit and other members of the Vestal Police Department.