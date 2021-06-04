“288 to Play Owego Hose Team Golf Tournament” returns

NICHOLS, NY – One of the largest charity golf tournaments is returning to the Southern Tier on June 5th.

The Owego Hose Teams will be hold the 4th Annual Memorial Golf Tournament Saturday at the Tioga Golf Club in Nichols.

288 golfers divided into 72 teams are registered.

The tournament begins at 7:30 for the morning players and 1:30 for the afternoon players.

There will also be a variety of prizes and raffles, a putting challenge and a variety of food.

Money raised will go toward scholarships for Owego Free Academy seniors pursing a first responder field, as well as maintenance costs for the Baker Fireman’s Fountain in Owego’s Courthouse Square, and more.