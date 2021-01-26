27th annual “Check Out Hunger” campaign

BINGHAMTON, NY – It’s time for the 27th Check Out Hunger campaign to support the Food bank of the Southern Tier.

Participating grocery stores in our area are the Wegman’s in Johnson City and the Top’s Friendly Market in Owego.

While checking out, customers can make a financial donation of any kind, or scan a bar code for either a $2, $3 or $5 donation.

$2 can provide 6 meals.

$3 can fill a backpack of food for kids to eat on weekends or holiday breaks.

And $5 can be leveraged by the Food bank to acquire $28 worth of food.

Community Engagement Manager Katherine Strawser says the pandemic has greatly increased the need.

“We have served 25% more families than ever before. Just to break it down a little bit: 1 in 4 children across the Southern Tier are facing food insecurity on the weekends and holiday breaks. And 1 in 6 adults across the Southern Tier are expected to be facing food insecurity this year,” says Strawer.

For those who have limited their trips to the grocery store due to the pandemic, or are using a grocery delivery service, this year there is a virtual food drive option.

You can make a donation online at FoodBankST.org.